HSBC Malta expands its ATM network with PAMA Shopping Village

HSBC Malta has installed its newest ATM at PAMA Shopping Village in Mosta, to better suit the needs of visitors and businesses in this new lifestyle destination.

The ATM at PAMA brings the total number of HSBC Malta ATMs to 82.

The walk-up ATM offers a range of automated services, including cash withdrawals, as well as cheque and cash deposits. The new ATM is part of HSBC Malta’s recently completed Talking ATM facility, and so is accessible to customers with special needs or anyone looking to use larger fonts or voice technology.

“PAMA Shopping Village has quickly become a great location on a busy thoroughfare and HSBC Malta’s presence here adds to the overall visitor experience,” said PAMA Shopping Village CEO Charles Borg.