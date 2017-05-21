HSBC Advance customers win with their Visa Platinum

The winners took a trivia to claim the 12 Apple prizes.

Twelve HSBC Advance customers took home Apple prizes, including iPhone 7s and iPads, as part of a Visa Platinum credit card usage campaign.

All customers who used their HSBC Advance Visa Platinum credit card for their shopping during the campaign period were automatically entered into a draw.

The prizes were presented by HSBC Malta’s head of retail banking and wealth management, Daniel Robinson, after a competition held during the prize ceremony. Addressing the finalists, Mr Robinson said: “This event and the prizes you have won are a small token of thanks for the loyalty you show towards the bank. It’s great to meet some of our Advance customers face to face and hear their feedback and views.”

Mr Robinson also thanked Visa for partnering with the bank throughout the campaign. HSBC Advance is a banking service which includes a number of exclusive benefits such as preferential rates on loans, banking services and investments that are not available on HSBC’s standard accounts. It is free of charge for all eligible customers.

More details about HSBC Advance benefits, terms and conditions and up-to-date information can be found on www.hsbc.com.mt/advance or by contacting the bank on 2380 2380.