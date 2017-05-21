Dhalia launches mobile app

Finding the right property has never been easier. With Dhalia’s new property app, one can access the company’s property database from the comfort of one’s smartphone or tablet.

The Dhalia Malta Property Search app for smartphone and tablet gives instant access to properties in Malta.

Whether one is looking to buy or rent, one can find properties easily through the app, which works on Apple and Android devices.

Property seekers can use the Dhalia Malta Property Search app to look for properties to buy or rent by location, type and price range.

The app allows users to search using their own location, via their device’s own internal GPS function. The location search feature is completely unique to Dhalia.

One can quickly and easily log in using one’s Facebook details. The app also has a wishlist tab that will save the properties of the user for easy reference at a later stage, as well as an enquiry history that allows users to keep track of their activity. The app also is equipped with a pre-filled form which makes enquiries much easier.

Download the app now by going to dhalia.com/app.