Course on advanced operations risk

Castille Institute is organising a two-day course entitled ‘Advanced operations risk’ on June 15 and 16 between 8.30am and 5pm.

This advanced course is intended to move parti-cipants beyond the basic theory of operations risk and its management to a hands-­on practical understanding of operations risk management and mitigation through the use of key risk indicators (KRIs) linked to a clear understanding of how operational and business processes are mapped and the operational risks are identified.

Operational risks covered in this course follow the Basel II event type categories including internal fraud ­ misappropriation of assets, tax evasion, intentional mismarking of positions, bribery; external fraud­ theft of information, hacking damage, third-party theft and forgery.

The course is intended to move participants beyond the basic theory of operations risk

Other risks to be covered include employment practices and workplace safety ­ discrimination, workers compensation, employee health and safety, clients, products and business practice ­market manipulation.

The course will also cover antitrust, improper trade, product defects, fiduciary breaches, account churning, damage to physical assets, ­ natural disasters, terrorism, vandalism, business disruption and systems failures utility disruptions, and software and hardware failures.

This course is recommended for operations risk managers, risk officers; external/internal auditors, operations managers, staff with roles and responsibilities in operational risk in risk management departments, businesses and central departments.

For more information, visit www.castilleinstitute.com. To reserve a seat, call Castille Institute on 2093 3280 or send an e-mail to [email protected].

A discounted price is available for students. Booking is subject to availability and on presentation of a valid student card.