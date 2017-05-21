Banif Bank rewards staff for performance and dedication

Banif Mosta Branch of the Year, from left: head of retail Rueben Bezzina; Melanie Buhagiar; Jake Micallef; Lorna Vella Aquilina; Carmen Borg; Justin Tabone; Wendy Falzon; head of the bank’s commercial department Anthony Bonnici; and Employee of the Year Andrea Vella.

Banif Bank’s Mosta branch was awarded the Branch of the Year title after exceeding targets for the year and placing first among the Banif network of branches across Malta and Gozo.

The award was presented during a staff event by Luis Avides Moreira, the bank’s chief commercial officer. Headed by Lorna Vella Aquilina, the branch has been open since 2014 and offers a range of personal and business products.

Among initiatives for excellence is the bank’s Employee of the Year, won by Andrea Vella. The initiative honours a Banif team member who embraces the bank’s values and who shows extraordinary dedication in his work and with colleagues. Mr Vella was among 12 team members, nominated by colleagues for this accolade. He has been working with Banif for more than four years and now heads the bank’s Internal Audit Unit. The prize and trophy were awarded by the bank’s chief officer for corporate services Adrian Coppini.

The bank’s team of employees are at the centre of Banif’s operations and the driving force behind the bank’s rapid growth in the market. The recognition of loyalty, performance and values lie at the heart of the bank’s HR and development strategy.