6th International Sales Meeting in by German firm held in Malta

Adpro-Instruments Ltd hosted the sixth International Sales Meeting in Malta, on behalf of its mother company UWT GmbH. UWT, established 40 years ago, has become one of the leading suppliers of level limit and content measurement sensors for bulk solids and liquids.

With more than 130 employees worldwide, UWT’s headquarters are located in Germany, with a production site established in Malta, Adpro-Instruments Ltd, as well as successful sales offices in US, UK, China, India and Russia. This makes it possible for UWT to serve and support its customers in over

60 countries.

Managing director Uwe Niekrawietz said: “Collaboration with customers, employees and partners is constructive and targeted, with complete heart and soul.” This culture of collaboration is evident in the International Sales Meetings held every three years in different locations.

It is the third time that Adpro has hosted this prestigious event, which was attended by UWT subsidiaries, partners and distributors from around the world.

The first day consisted of a full day conference, starting with the strategic development of the company, especially into new markets, followed by the design and development of new products and marketing ideas. The second part of the conference featured presentations by partners, sharing best practices, where participants could see different applications showing innovative solutions. This was followed by a workshop focusing on a new range of products in the liquid market.

The concluding event saw delegates and other guests being given a tour of the production plant in Malta, followed by the award ceremony for best distributors. All representatives were impressed with the facility in Malta, where they could see the products they sell actually being produced, by a dedicated team of employees, in an organised and clean environment. Since it was the first time in Malta for most of the delegates, UWT and Adpro took the opportunity to visit Valletta and Vittoriosa and ending the conference in Gozo. All delegates were impressed with the friendliness of the Maltese people and the wealth of historical places and leisure facilities.

As a German SME and family-run business, UWT has become the world’s competent partner for level measurement technology. With over a million successfully solved applications, the names of Rotonivo, Vibranivo and Nivobob represent quality, flexibility and reliability.

The company is certified ISO 9001-2015 and constantly expands its portfolio of product certifications, particularly with regards to the international markets.

Adpro-Instruments Ltd was established in 2001 and has since seen exponential growth. It also holds the same ISO certification and various other certifications, in order to be able to produce for UWT.