Mozart visits Valletta at midnight

Brian Schembri

How did the idea to hold this concert at midnight arise?

Malta Philharmonic Orchestra (MPO) marketing director Maria Blanco came up with the idea to present a programme in this particular way following some passionate discussions with the MPO management re­gar­ding innovative ways of expanding our musical offerings to the public to convert the usual concert experience into one that is more unconventional.

Since I had already planned a Mozart programme for this season, we decided – together with our chief executive Sigmund Mifsud – that the programme would be ideal for this new experience. I was more than intrigu­ed, and I can now really look forward to the outcome.

The concept reminded me of one memorable occasion when years back I was invited by His Majesty Sultan Qaboos of Oman to conduct his Royal Oman Symphony Orchestra. The performance started at around midnight and was held in the concert hall housed within the Sultan’s very own palace!

How will the atmosphere of the venue lend itself to the occasion? Will there be a full orchestra?

Valletta’s Grand Master’s Palace courtyard is an excellent venue where the orchestra has often performed over many years. It has natural, agreeable acoustics that make it pleasing to work in, and hopefully as pleasant for those who wish to listen to great music performed by superb musicians.

The surrounding architecture and the historical significance of the palace will no doubt enhance the experience, especially since walking the city’s streets at midnight is a magical moment in itself. Last but not least, we will be caressed by the surrounding silence, which is unfortunately so often missing when we perform at outdoor venues.

The programme will include three Mozart works, each of which was created with a specific artistic intention, therefore having their individual soundscape.

A different orchestral formation is necessary for each piece, and we will have the required elements to do justice to these everlasting masterpieces.

Why were the three pieces – Eine kleine Nachtmusik, Horn Concerto No. 4 in E-flat Major, and Symphony No. 40 in G Minor – chosen for this particular concert?

A symphony orchestra needs to develop artistically by performing challenging works by the great masters. These works are not only an essential part of the cultural heritage of mankind, but a bible to any serious musician or music ensemble, small or big, that is striving for excellence.

This miracle of great music, being performed in such an evocative atmosphere, can only materialise through the dedication and passion of the orchestra’s members

While carrying out my duties as MPO artistic director, I persevere to give our musicians the opportunity to work on such repertoire. Naturally, Mozart’s works are an essential part of this repertoire, so I made it a point to tackle more of his works this season, which, as popular as they may seem, still present challenges to even hardened ensembles. While choosing the Eine kleine Nachtmusik seemed inevitable in this context, the other works carry with them all those qualities that make Mozart such a great composer.

French horn player José García Gutiérrez will feature as soloist for one of the pieces. Could you tell us something about him?

José is a brilliant musician and a long-time great friend and collaborator of the MPO. Apart from occupying the role of principal horn player in some well-re­nowned international orchestras – the London Symphony Orchestra, to mention but one – he finds the time to join our horn section when necessary, while also doing sterling work with the Malta Youth Orchestra.

I am always keen on performing concerto works with members of our orchestra. When I received a request to programme this wonderful concerto with José as soloist, I was thrilled, since we’ve both worked in local and global productions in which he performed as an orchestral musician, but never as a soloist. I am sure all the MPO musicians are looking forward to carrying out this concerto alongside José.

What are the highlights of this concert, and what are the contributing factors that will instill unforgettable memories of this event in the audience’s minds?

First and foremost, the music. Mozart is one of the world’s most beloved composers. His music speaks to the heart and provokes one’s soul into experiencing a multitude of sensual, emotional and spiritual feelings. The magical ambience of Valletta on an early summer’s night and the Grand Master’s Palace, one of the city’s most elegant edifices imbued with history, will serve as a pleasant treat to the public.

This miracle of great music, being performed in such an evocative atmosphere, can only materialise through the dedication and passion of the orchestra’s members, the soloist’s, and my own – a passion we have been nurturing together for the past few years. If one were to judge by our ever-growing, enthusiastic audience, one would be able to see that this passion is contagious enough to instil in us all a sense of pride and hope for the future artistic development of the MPO and the public.

Mozart at Midnight takes place at the Grand Master’s Palace courtyard in Valletta on May 27 at midnight, under the direction of principal conductor Brian Schembri. The programme lasts one hour. Tickets at €45.

All proceeds in aid of The Malta Community Chest Fund Foundation.