Finding the right beat

Drumming and creating rhythm and beat can be considered to be the root of music, and a good drummer can truly set the pace, in more ways than one, for the direction his or her band is willing to take. Angelo Zammit, 40, a podiatrist from Żurrieq, has been playing drums for over 30 years.

A husband and father of a seven-year-old, he finds fulfilment through various mediums, one of which being the drummer of the notorious Gothic-doom Heavy Metal band Weeping Silence.

Having a background in orches­tral music, Latin American percussions, jazz rhythms as well as blues, Angelo is one of the founding members of Weeping Silence, which has performed in many concerts and festivals in Malta and abroad. Among these one could mention the Rammelrock Open Air Fest (Belgium) in 2013, Metal Days (Slovenia) in 2014 and 2016, the Dames of Darkness Festival (UK) in 2015 and the Metal over Malta Festival for the past three years.

What led to your choice of musical instrument and how old were you when you first started playing?

My interest in music goes back to the age of eight when I started my first music theory lessons. I tried a couple of instruments. However, I still remember when I bought my first pair of drumsticks from an old music shop in Valletta. I was 14.

As a teenager, I was hooked on bands like Guns & Roses, Metallica and Nirvana. Those were the days of ‘pillow’ drumming. I used to put pillows and cushions on chairs and just play along with the music on the CD player.

Was it hard to practise and build a serious career in drumming in Malta?

Being a musician in Malta is not easy. We live in a small country and it’s already difficult for rock/pop acts to perform because of the few amount of venues available, let alone for ‘underground’ artists. I believe it’s a genre issue. From my personal experience abroad, speaking to other drummers during festivals and club gigs, I’ve come to the conclusion that it’s very difficult to earn a living through drumming. But on a positive note, in a small country like ours, it’s easier to meet up on regular basis as a band and rehearse because we have shorter distances to travel.

The variety of drum-kits and percussion instruments is enormous. Can you tell us a bit about your own particular set?

I am not a fan of big, complex drum sets. I prefer a five- or six- piece standard drum kit with a lot of cymbals to experiment with different sounds and accents.

What, in particular, drew you to the Heavy Metal style?

I grew up listening to all types of music from popular rock and roll hits at my parents’ house to local village wind and brass bands.

When I started studying music, I chose percussions because they gave me the opportunity to reach a variety of musical genres. I studied classical, jazz and Latin American rhythms and I used to play a lot of different percussion instruments, at the time even with various chamber orchestras.

But when I had to choose, I had no doubts. I chose heavy metal, and Weeping Silence because the whole idea of blending heavy metal with classical music influences was very intriguing. Today, I’m still here, playing music and performing in live shows with the same passion I had 20 years ago.

What do you think about the Maltese metal scene?

I think we have a very good local heavy metal scene compared to other countries. There are a good number of bands that are not just performing locally, but also exporting their music abroad.

Recently, we have also seen an increase in the amount of heavy metal-oriented festivals and events. This definitely helps to further promote local talent, while putting Malta on the international heavy metal map.

Weeping Silence has evolved and changed during the years. It started off as an Atmospheric Metal band, developed into a Gothic Metal one, and later on added even heavier and darker overtones, mixing Gothic and Doom Metal. Which style best reflects your personally as a musician?

Well, actually, all of them! I guess it’s a normal thing to evolve musically. With a portfolio of four studio albums and several live performances, I believe our music is a reflection of our own life experiences. A good mixture of Gothic and Doom influences orbiting around the ‘atmospheric’ part, which acts like an invisible force keeping everything in unison. Atmospheric Gothic Doom metal is the style closest to me at this point in my life.

How do you feel about performing live on a stage in front of hundreds, perhaps thousands, of expectant fans? Do you ever feel nervous?

Rather than being nervous, I’m normally more concerned with the equipment, the overall sound and all the technicalities, because I always want to give my best performance for the fans, who have come to give their support. You have to keep in mind that they have bought a ticket, some of them have travelled, maybe even long distances, just to be there for us. So the minimum we can do is to deliver a good show.

Seeing the fans having the time of their life during our live shows is more than gratifying. It is something out of this world, and it doesn’t matter if you’re playing in front of 100 people in a small club gig or in front of a much bigger crowd in a festival, it’s always worth seeing the fans enjoying every bit of the show.

You are a self-employed professional with a full family life and a very demanding musical career. Honestly how do you manage?

The secret is time management and striking a balance between family time, work and music. Being a self-employed podiatrist gives me more flexibility during the day, though I am still quite busy.

I also try my best to practise drumming on a daily basis. It is quite a tight schedule, but as soon as I arrive home from work or after a rehearsal, I switch my mobile off and it’s family time. Luckily, for me, I have a lot of support from my wife and family.

What are your plans for the future? Are you looking forward to any particular live appearances or planning a project?

Weeping Silence has been invited to play at the FEMME Metal Festival, which is held in September at Effenaar, The Netherlands. We are also planning several club gigs and festivals, both locally and abroad. Meanwhile, we have also started working on our fifth studio album.