Saturday, May 20, 2017, 12:29

Mosul could be freed from Islamic State control in next few days

Smoke rises from clashes during a battle between Iraqi forces and Islamic State militants in western Mosul.

Iraq's president has said he hopes the city of Mosul will be freed from the control of Islamic State "in the next few days".

Fuad Masum made the prediction at the opening session of the World Economic Forum's regional gathering.

Mosul was overrun by IS militants in 2014 but since autumn Iraqi forces backed by a US-led coalition have slowly pushed back the militants.

Mr Masum said that "Iraq has achieved a decisive victory over terrorism, but we hope in the next few days to achieve a complete liberation of Mosul".

He called on investors to come to his country and help with reconstruction of Mosul, having previously described the scale of destruction there as "horrendous".

