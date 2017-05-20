Conservatives on 46%, Labour on 34% ahead of UK election

Theresa May... well ahead.

British Prime Minister Theresa May's Conservatives have retained their lead over the opposition Labour Party ahead of the June 8 election, but with Labour gaining ground, an Orb poll published by the Telegraph showed.

The poll showed the Conservatives with 46 per cent, the same level of support versus one week ago, while Labour rose to 34 per cent, up 2 percentage points, the Telegraph said.

The Liberal Democrats fell one point to seven percent while the UK Independence Party gained one point to seven per cent.

The poll was conducted between May 17 and 18, but the size of the sample was not given.