Camilleri scores six as Ortigia retain status

CC Ortigia of Syracuse retained their place in the Italian top division when they ended the regular 26-match season with a 14-5 victory over Bogliasco of Genova last week.

Stevie Camilleri’s trade-mark contribution for the Sicilian side could not be overlooked when the Maltese player netted a brace to add to his four goals against Savona the previous weekend when Ortigia lost 13-12.

The Neptunes player scored a total of 39 goals to move into the upper echelons of the overall scorers’ list above well-known players like Aleksander Ivocic, who joins San Ġiljan this summer, Dusan Mandic, Edoardo Di Somma, Valerio Rizzo, Pietro Figlioli (all Italian national team players), Ivan Vuksanovic and Nikola Vukcevic.

Ortigia’s emphatic win over Camilleri’s former team ensured that the Sicilians remain in ninth position in the 14-team table with 26 points to avoid the demotion play-outs.

The Maltese player has now returned to his home country to do duty for Neptunes both in the youth academy sector and as a player.