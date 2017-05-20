Villa Frère Open Day tomorrow

The upper gardens of Villa Frère in Pietà will be open to the public tomorrow.

Visitors will be allowed to walk in the footsteps of Mikiel Anton Vassalli, Gabriele Rossetti, Sir Walter Scott, Nicholas Krasnoff, Queen Adelaide and, of course, the illustrious John Hookham Frère.

Visitors will have the opportunity to view conservation works in progress as well as interesting artefacts on display, understand the rich architectural and social legacies of this heritage site and, above all, relax in the surviving tranquil, picturesque terraces of what was once Malta’s much-celebrated answer to the English landscape garden.

Visitors will also have the opportunity to get their hands on Villa Frère – A Lost Maltese Garden Rediscovered, a limited edition of Josephine Tyndale-Biscoe’s seminal publication about the estate, proceeds of which all go to the upkeep of the historic site.

Two guided tours will be conducted by project leader Edward Said, one at 11am and the other at 4pm. The gardens are still undergoing rehabilitation and therefore visitors are encouraged to wear suitable footwear. Children and pets will be safe, however, under strict supervision. Plants and light refreshments will be on sale throughout the day.

The open day at Villa Frère is being held tomorrow from 9am to 6pm. Entrance is free of charge, however, donations to assist the charity in meeting expenses incurred in the restoration of this heritage site will be appreciated.