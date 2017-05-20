VIS car boot sale
A car boot sale is being held at the Verdala International School in Pembroke tomorrow from 10am to 4pm.
Refreshments will be available from Coffee Cart Project and Beanstalk food van. Slackliner Malta will also be joining the event.
All proceeds raised will go towards the Verdala Boosters Club.
