Spontaneous carnival in Nadur

A special edition of Nadur’s spontaneous carnival is being held today, as part of the 37th convention of the Federation of European Carnival Cities, which is being held in Malta.

The federation meets twice a year: once around October and November for Dies Natalis – a meeting which commemorates the founding of the organisation – and once during May for an annual convention.

This year’s convention is being organised by the Valletta local council in collaboration with the Malta Arts Council.

Additional assistance is being provided by the Ministry of Justice, Culture and Local Government, the Ministry of Gozo, as well as the local councils of Xagħra and Nadur.

FECC delegates present in Nadur will also be the guests of the Xagħra local council in Xagħra and Victoria, where the Ministry of Gozo aims to give them a taste of what the island of Gozo has to offer.

The public is also invited to attend an activity being organised by the Nadur local council from 8pm onwards.

Tomorrow, a thanksgiving Mass will be said at the Maddalena chapel in Merchants Street, Valletta, at 7.30pm.

Carnival trailers were constructed at this chapel for several years. Today, the chapel is under restoration to bring it back to its former glory as one of several churches and chapels the capital is widely known for.