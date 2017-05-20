Pharmacies open tomorrow

Chemimart Pharmacy, 14, St Anne Street, Floriana (2123 9310);

Lister Pharmacy, 678, St Joseph High Road, Ħamrun (2124 5627);

Pinto Pharmacy, 43, St Sebastian Street, Qormi (2148 7311);

Brown’s Pharmacy 32, Fleur-de-Lys Road, Birkirkara (2148 8884);

Regional Pharmacy, E.H. Furse Street, Msida (2131 2449);

Spiżerija Merħba, Shop 2, Lapsi Street, Ta’ Ġiorni (2133 3886);

Victor’s Pharmacy, 9, Tower Road, Sliema (2133 0352);

St Michael Pharmacy, Transfiguration Square, Lija (2143 5875);

Rotunda Pharmacy, 7, Eucharistic Congress Road, Mosta (2141 1197);

St Paul’s Bay Pharmacy, 504, Main Street, St Paul’s Bay (2157 5276);

De Paola Pharmacy, 36, Antoine De Paule Square, Paola (2182 6408);

Vittoriosa Pharmacy, 9, Main Gate Street, Vittoriosa (2180 7529);

San Ġwakkin Pharmacy, 1, St Anne Street, Marsascala (2163 7994);

St Catherine Pharmacy, Bishop Emanuel Galea Street, Żejtun (2167 8039);

Mqabba Central Pharmacy, 5, St Catherine Street, Mqabba (2164 1133);

Remedies Pharmacy, 1 Parish Street, Siġġiewi (2146 0828);

St Anthony Pharmacy, 18, Main Street, Rabat (2145 4187);

Taċ-Ċawla Pharmacy, 7th June 1919 Street, Victoria (2155 7819);

St Joseph Pharmacy, 28, St Joseph Square, Qala (2155 5348).

■ The pharmacy at the Malta International Airport is open from 8am till 10pm.

■ The Mosta, Paola and Floriana Health Centres are open for emergencies 24 hours, seven days a week. The Gżira Health Centre is also open for emergencies (cases requiring urgent medical attention) between 8am and 5pm and a nursing service is available between 8am and 8pm on Sundays and public holidays.

■ The public should attend the health centre of their catchment area. Persons without an identity card will not be attended to.

Blood donation

■ The mobile blood donation unit will be available tomorrow near the Naxxar parish church (annexe hall) between 8.30am and 1pm. If you feel healthy, kindly get your ID Card and donate blood.