Artist Victor Agius is currently exhibiting a number of installations and other documentation and mixed media artworks at Spazju Kreattiv in Valletta.

Consume, a project being curated by Irene Biolchini, speaks about how through time, human intervention and displacement, matter, objects and quotidian artefacts experience transformation.

Exhibits bear traces and remnants that illustrate a patina of time while narrating absence and an intriguing account of lost memories.

The project, which also forms part of the Valletta International Visual Arts (VIVA) festival, traces Agius’s ongoing research and preoccupation on the way matter is taken and shaped by man from nature and modelled to suit his daily rituals.

The launch of the project’s catalogue and a talk by the artist and the curator will be held at Spaces C1-C4 of Spazju Kreattiv, Valletta, today at 7.30pm.