Announcements

HAYMAN. On May 18, at Mater Dei Hospital, LEWIS of Marsaxlokk, residing in Vittoriosa, passed away peacefully, aged 68. He leaves to mourn his loss his wife Cathrine, his daughter Tracy, his son Samuel, his grandchildren, family and friends. The funeral leaves Mater Dei Hospital today, Saturday, May 20, at 8am for St Lawrence collegiate church, Vittoriosa, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 8.30am, followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to the Benedictine nuns, of Vittoriosa, will be greatly appreciated. Lord, grant him eternal rest and peace.

MORAN. On May 12, in Victoria, Australia, AIDA, née Xuereb, passed away peacefully at the age of 61. She leaves to mourn her loss her husband Michael, her brothers and sisters Ronald, Gioconda, Mathilde, Florence and Anselmo, and their respective spouses, her sisters-in-law Louise and M’Anne, nephews, nieces, other relatives and friends. The funeral will take place in Burnsdale, Victoria. A Mass for the repose of her soul will be said today, Saturday, May 20, at 6pm at the Holy Family parish church, Iklin. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

In Memoriam

CAMILLERI – MARIE THERESE. In loving memory of a dear mother on the fourth anniversary of her demise. Fondly remembered and never forgotten by her children Jennifer, Christopher and Angèle, her in-laws and nephew Andrew.

DESIRA – ANTHONY. On your 25th anniversary. Dad, your memories have become our heartbeat which means we are thinking of you all the time just to stay alive. We miss you, daddy. Love from your beloved wife Maryanne and your children Tiziana and Fiorenzo.

GERMAN – JOSEPH. In loving memory of a dear father and grandfather, today the ninth anniversary of his passing away. Always in our thoughts and deeply missed by his children Eric, Isabelle, Adrian, Pierre, Daniel and grandchildren.

GRECH. Treasured and loving memories of our dear mother RITA on the 45th anniversary of her death. Her children Mary Rose, Vincent and Margaret, in-laws and grandchildren.

RAUSI – CARLO. Cherished memories of a beloved father and grandfather on the 27th anniversary of his demise. Always in our thoughts and prayers. His family.

SCHEMBRI – JOSEPH. On the 29th anniversary of his demise. Always loved, always missed. His wife, Eric and Maria.

VASSALLO. In loving memory of our beloved father EDWIN on the 11th anniversary of his passing to eternal life. Always remembered by his daughters Lydia, wife of Paul Attard Montalto, Harry Cachia, widower of Rosemary, and their families.

VELLA – TARCISIO. Lovingly remembered, today the anniversary of his passing to eternal life.

A beautiful memory

Dearer than gold

Of a father whose worth

Can never be told.

Lord, grant him eternal rest. His family.