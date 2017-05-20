Photos of the week - Times of Malta

Times of Malta presents a selection of its photographers' choice of their best photos over the past days.

Godfrey Farrugia waits to submit his nomination to contest the general election under the Partit Demokratiku banner, just hours after quitting the Labour Party, he was accompanied by his partner and leader of the party Marlene Farrugia at the counting hall in Naxxar on May 13. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

Godfrey Farrugia submits his nomination to contest the general election under the Partit Demokratiku banner, just hours after quitting the Labour Party, at the counting hall in Naxxar on May 13. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

Two men work on the festa preparations in Pieta on May 13. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

Tarxien Rainbow’s Sacha Borg (right), slides in for a tackle during their FA trophy match at the National Stadium in Ta’Qali on May 13. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

Tarxien Rainbow’s Sacha Borg (left), beats Sliema’s Ryan Spiteri to the ball during their FA trophy match at the National Stadium in Ta’Qali on May 13. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

Tarxien Rainbow’s Sacha Borg (right), goes in for the ball against Sliema’s Matias Muchardi during their FA trophy match at the National Stadium in Ta’Qali on May 13. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

A girl pets a rabbit at a rabbit show at San Anton on May 14. Photo: Chis Sant Fournier

African fruit bats hang in their cage at an animal show in San Anton on May 14. Photo: Chris Sant Fournier

A young man sits on his friend’s shoulders at the Nationalist Party mass meeting in Zebbug on May 14. Photo: Chris Sant Fournier

A girl waves her flag at the Nationalist Party mass meeting in Zebbug on May 14. Photo: Chris Sant Fournier

Ex Labour Party whip and Minister Godfrey Farrugia is warmly greeted by cheering crowds at the Nationalist Party mass meeting in Zebbug on May 14. Dr Farrugia is contesting the June 3 election with the Democratic Party, which is in coalition with the Nationalist Party. Photo: Chris Sant Fournier

PN leader Simon Busuttil and his partner Kristina Chetcuti spot a familiar face in the crowd at the PN mass meeting in Zebbug on May 14. Photo: Chris Sant Fournier

PN leader Simon Busuttil and his partner Kristina Chetcuti on stage at the PN Mass Meeting together with Marlene and Godfrey Farrugia of the PD on May 14. Photo: Chris Sant Fournier

Marlene Farrugia brings out a labour party flag before the start of the first television debate at PBS studios on May 15. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

The Grand Harbour welcomed the 85-metre super yacht Solandge, May 15 seen here against the backdrop of Cottonera. Photo: Mark Zammit Cordina

The interior of the old Malta International Airport in Luqa on May 15. Photo: Mark Zammit Cordina

A lady wears a political t-shirt during an interview in Gharghur with Prime Minister Joseph Muscat on May 15. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

PN leader stresses a point at the PN activity in Zebbug on May 16. Photo: Chris Sant Fournier

Zaren Bonnici from the Tal-Ajkla political party talks to student’s moments before a debate starts at the University of Malta between the main political leaders on May 17. Photo: Mark Zammit Cordina

Political leaders go head to head in a debate held at the University of Malta on May 17. Photo: Mark Zammit Cordina

Journalists watch and listen to a political debate held at the University of Malta on May 17. Photo: Mark Zammit Cordina

A police man guards the entrance to backstage were a debate was being held between the main Political leaders held at the University of Malta on May 17. Photo: Mark Zammit Cordina

Prime Minister Joseph Muscat walks out from the back door moments after he took part in a political debate held at the University of Malta on May 17. Photo: Mark Zammit Cordina

Alternattiva Demokratica Party Leader Arnold Cassola walks out from the back door moments after he took part in a political debate held at the University of Malta on May 17. Photo: Mark Zammit Cordina

Democratic Party leader Marlene Farrugia walks out from the back door moments after she took part in a political debate held at the University of Malta on May 17. Photo: Mark Zammit Cordina

Nationalist Party and Opposition leader Simon Busuttil walks out from the back door moments after he took part in a political debate held at the University of Malta on May 17. Photo: Mark Zammit Cordina

Prime Minister Joseph Muscat stops for a photo with a boy at an activity in Senglea on May 17. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

Two men move a mattress onto a pram in the roads of St Paul’s Bay on May 17 . Photo: Mark Zammit Cordina

Nationalist Party and opposition leader Simon Busuttil is greeted by a crowd upon entering a political event in St Paul’s Bay on May 17. Photo: Mark Zammit Cordina

Prime Minister Joseph Muscat shares a laugh with Tourism Minister Edward Zammit Lewis at a press conference in Qawra on May 19. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

Shoes are displayed on stairs in a shop in Valletta on May 19. Photo: Mark Zammit Cordina