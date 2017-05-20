Watch: Muscat says nobody should rejoice in Malta Files reports

Prime Minister Joseph Muscat today said he hoped the country would come together in the face of damning allegations surrounding Malta's tax system.

"I hope no one is rubbing their hands in glee with this news. Our tax system is one that has long been established, it was approved unanimously in Parliament, and I will be defending my country," Dr Muscat said.

The Malta Files report which broke yesterday evening is an expose of Malta's tax system, based on 150,000 documents that show how international companies used Malta as a pirate base for tax avoidance in the EU.

Dr Muscat said he was informed that a number of people close to the PN leadership were expected to be named in the files but he would not be using this matter to score political points.

He said any links between with story and the Panama Papers were false.

“This has nothing to do with the Panama Papers,” he said.

Dr Muscat said he wanted to have political consensus to work in the best interest of the financial services sector. The PN, he charged, had “broken the census”.

Dr Muscat was speaking during a press conference unveiling the Labour Party’s list of candidates and finalised electoral manifesto.