Watch: Dumps illegally in Marsalforn... and then ordered to clear the mess
Not known if police will proceed against truck owner
A truck driver was filmed dumping illegally in Marsalforn this morning, before he was ordered to clear up the mess by the police.
The clip was shot in a field in Triq is-Salini by a resident who sent the footage to the police.
Much to his surprise, the same truck returned on site later and was seen clearing the construction waste he was seen dumping earlier, accompanied by the fire brigade.
It is not known whether the police will be taking further action.
Construction works are taking place close to the dump site.
