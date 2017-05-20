Watch: Blaze above Santa Venera tunnels
A blaze enveloped an area above the Santa Venera tunnels this evening, sparking panic among motorists.
Police said the blaze was caused by a grass fire, attracting concern among motorists driving past the busy road, who clogged the police headquarters phone lines.
No substantial damage was reported as the fire was soon brought under control.
