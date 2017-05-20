Today's front pages
These are the main stories featured in today's newspapers:
Times of Malta quotes Simon Busuttil saying that the Prime Minister’s top aide, Keith Schembri, paid €650,000 to former Allied Newspapers managing director Adrian Hillman for “editorial and publishing” services. It also reports that the price of a grave at the Addolorata Cemetery has increased from €5,000 to €8,000, much to the bemusement of those who have been on the waiting list since the 1990s.
The Malta Independent quotes Joseph Muscat saying that an equity firm with a strategic partner had approached the government to bid for Air Malta. It also quotes the PN leader saying he would publish damning evidence if Dr Muscat keeps challenging him.
L-oriżżont says the Opposition wanted to reject the €216 million raised through the cash-for-passports scheme. It also quotes the Prime Minister saying his government will save Air Malta.
In-Nazzjon gives prominence to a picture of Dr Busuttil walking into court with evidence against the prime minister's chief of staff. It also lists the proposals made by the Nationalist Party to boost the economy.
