Police to be paid for overtime... up to 24 years later

Home Affairs Minister Carmelo Abela visiting police headquarters.

Police may apply for a one-time grant for overtime carried out between September 1993 and December 2009, the Home Affairs Ministry said today.

This scheme not only applies to those who are eligible but also to the heirs of eligible police officers who have passed away.

Applications for this scheme may be collected from the Police headquarters and from the main police stations in Malta and Gozo, or else can be downloaded from this link:

http://homeaffairs.gov.mt/en/MHAS-Information/Pages/Once-Only-Grant-for-Police-Officers.aspx

Applications, including the documents which need to be attached, should be passed on to the Department of Human Resources, at the Police HQ, between Monday to Friday from 8.30am to 3.30pm, by no later than 9 June, 2017.

In the case of applications for this scheme made on behalf of deceased persons, the application has to be made by the heirs. Where there is more than one heir, a joint application has to be submitted by all the heirs. Together with the application, a declaration by a public notary needs to be submitted, indicating the names of the deceased’s heirs on the condition that the deceased was eligible to apply for this scheme.