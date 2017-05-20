Police get €625,000 for migrant project

Parliamentary Secretary Ian Borg.

The police force will be benefitting from around €625,000 to promote, develop and reinforce operational cooperation as well as information exchange with third countries.

The Parliamentary Secretary for EU Funds Ian Borg said approximately €469,000 of the project will be financed through EU funding.

The project falls under the auspices of the Asylum, Migration and Integration Fund (AMIF) programme 2014-2020, and focuses on establishing relations of cooperation with third countries, namely Gambia, Ghana and Nigeria, with the goal of obtaining more travel documents in order to facilitate repatriation and ensuring readmission in the long run. The project is entitled Cooperation with Third Countries on Return Matters.

Such projects aim to enhance Malta's return management activities through cooperation with countries of origin and member states, as well as simplifying integration for third country nationals in Malta.