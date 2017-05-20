Pink celebrates hero mums

The trauma of hair loss as a result of illness is tackled in the May issue of Pink, which tells the story of a cancer survivor who was hesitant to undergo treatment not to lose the long locks that defined her.

She tells Pink about the confidence boost she experienced through cancer, as she let go of her hair and chose a crew cut – the “new me” she has embraced on her second chance in life.

Mother’s Day is over, but Malta’s magazine for women continues to celebrate its mums in their various roles, looking at the maternal contribution of one nun who has been directing her choir of 60 ‘children’ for over half a century – conducting them through life too.

Malta’s fashion magazine also teams up with vlogger Stella Cini to chronicle her rise to digital-influencing fame at just 18 years of age, while the ShowStopper photo shoot opens up the spring season, leading the way to summer.

Check out what’s trending in cosmetics, fitness and weight loss, and learn about women in history, herbal remedies and how to prepare a tasty meal with a tropical touch.

Pink is produced and published by Allied Newspapers Ltd and printed by Progress Press. Pick up your copy, complete with samples to try and test, with The Sunday Times of Malta tomorrow, May 21.