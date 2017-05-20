Motorcyclist grievously injured in Marsa accident
A 32-year-old motorcyclist sustained grievous injuries following a traffic accident in Marsa early this morning.
The victim, a Hungarian national who resides in Birkirkara, lost control of his Honda CB600 around 1am in Triq il-Ħaddiem.
An ambulance rushed the victim to hospital.
Police are investigating.
