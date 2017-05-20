Passport price (2)

In less than four years the Nationalist Party has changed their opinion regarding the cash-for-passport scheme or whatever it is called. I will not be surprised if, in a few years’ time, the scheme will be marketed on the monti stalls.

I am against this scheme, not because it was introduced by the Labour Party or by Joseph Muscat but because I treasure my Maltese citizenship, which I was very proud of. My opinion is that Maltese citizenship should be earned by foreign individuals not bought so s/he can make use of it for his/her own ends.

As this scheme consists of passports, I cannot understand the position of the European Union.