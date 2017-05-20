Passport price (2)
In less than four years the Nationalist Party has changed their opinion regarding the cash-for-passport scheme or whatever it is called. I will not be surprised if, in a few years’ time, the scheme will be marketed on the monti stalls.
I am against this scheme, not because it was introduced by the Labour Party or by Joseph Muscat but because I treasure my Maltese citizenship, which I was very proud of. My opinion is that Maltese citizenship should be earned by foreign individuals not bought so s/he can make use of it for his/her own ends.
As this scheme consists of passports, I cannot understand the position of the European Union.
See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.