Passport price (1)

The price of a Maltese passport is, to my reckoning, extremely cheap.

Fancy a millionaire or, perhaps, even a billionaire contributing a mere drop in the ocean of €1.15 million in cash, stocks or bonds and real estate under a supposedly obligatory one-year residence clause in exchange for a Maltese passport that gives the individual and his/her family unlimited access to Europe.

Many may be honest people but there are surely many who have built up their wealth in shady deals.

Is the EU fully aware of this cheap gateway to all of Europe? Surely, the EU would not wish to be infested with such characters, so why not act now and stop the rot of the sale of Maltese passports before it is too late.