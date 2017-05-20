Get old buses back
The old buses (above) had been one of the best attractions in Malta with many tourists still asking for them.
It seems the present public transport system is still short of buses, especially when considering we are off-season. It would be an excellent initiative were the private company to subcontract some work to private bus owners and use them on tourist routes. Bringing back the old buses would be a good idea too.
See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.