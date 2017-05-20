Driving me nuts

While driving on February 2, I had the misfortune of coming across a motorist who thinks road signs are only a decoration. We were involved in an accident. Luckily nobody was hurt though my vehicle was extensively damaged and the other a total loss.

After weeks of paperwork, legal letters and phone calls, the other driver accepted the blame and put in a claim with his insurance. I was told the car parts I needed would take three weeks to arrive, so I garaged my vehicle. Three weeks down the line, I contacted the insurance agency and was told that everything is on hold because the other driver had changed his mind and stopped the claim.

When I complained and asked why I had not been informed, I was told the insurance agency could not do anything without their client’s approval. I got so annoyed and complained so much the insurance agency agreed to give me a hired car. Meanwhile, the supplier keeps giving us dates of when the parts are to arrive but they never do. There is still no sign of the parts. Fourteen weeks since the accident and my car is still in my garage.

My problem now is that the insurance firm is getting frustrated and hinting that the hired car is costing too much money. They might be right but where exactly do I stand?

I need a vehicle and was thinking of buying a van of a particular brand but, after this I-could-not-care-less attitude by the parts supplier who is also a car importer, I think I’ll go elsewhere. I know, I could be jumping from the frying pan into the fire but, honestly, I’d be stupid to spend my hard-earned money somewhere where, evidently, my custom is not appreciated.