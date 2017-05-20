Damaged institutions

It’s absolutely amazing how the majority of the people of these islands keep focusing their attention on Joseph Muscat even though they know that some of his decisions over the past four years, especially those regarding Keith Schembri and Konrad Mizzi, are tainted with corruption. Unbelievable!

Bad governance and corruption are not good for a government to keep functioning properly. Corruption is not good for business either.

Rising government concerns and declining trust in Malta’s institutions can damage our international image too. So what is Muscat waiting for to demonstrate that Malta’s institutions are functioning in a normal way?

Perhaps the following quotes enlighten the behaviour of the Maltese electorate: “Accepting corruption from our leaders means accepting dishonesty in our personal lives” and “When you’re dealing with liars, listen more to what they don’t say than what they promise”.