Floriana win FA Trophy after beating Sliema

Floriana supporters celebrating at the end of the match.

FLORIANA 2 (Ruiz 4, Borg 90)

SLIEMA WANDERERS 0

Floriana became the first club to put their hands on the new FA Trophy after beating Sliema to win the coveted trophu for the 20th time.

After an early shot by Frank Temile had sailed over the bar, Floriana went on the warpath. A defence-splitting cross by Italian Maurizio Vella from the right was taken by the mobile defender Enzo Ruiz at the far post. A well-taken looping header had Giuseppe Sarao beaten all the way. It was a simple but well-executed goal.

Floriana's machine almost struck again past the half hour, when Andrè Scicluna slipped a clever pass to Fontanella who slid goalwards a low drive which went slightly wide of the diving Sarao.

Before half-time, Ruiz conjured a perfectly-hit free-kick that Sarao tipped around the post to Sliema’s heads above the water.

A lovely triangulation sown the left flank by Varela, soon after the restart signalled Floriana’s determination to take the game beyond their rivals. Fontanella worked an opening in the box, for Steve Pisani, who tried to power through but his effort was blocked by Sarao.

After 51 minutes, the Wanderers had a penalty appeal turned down when Riccardo Correra whipped in a cross from the left and it looked to hit the arm of Enrico Pepe but referee Glen Tonna waved play on.

Past the hour mark, Floriana had the ball in the net for the second time but Pisani’s flick was ruled out for offside as Fontanella flashed in to try and meet the ball before rolling over the goal-line.

The referee’s attention was drawn by the additional referee Fyodor Zammit who had seemingly allowed the goal. The goal was finally disallowed after consultation between the officials.

Urgency engulfed Sliema as minutes ticked away. A build-up on the right by Mintoff sowed confusion in the heart of the Floriana’s defence with Mark Scerri flitting in but failing to get a decent touch on the ball.

Sliema now stepped up the pace and Justin Haber had to dive to his right to turn to corner on Farrugia, nine minutes from time. Buttigieg went for more guns in attack as he brought in Ryan Spiteri for Mathias Muchardi.

One minute from time, Sliema should have equalised when Temile incursion on the right evaded the Floriana defence, the ball was swept towards the surging Farrugia who incredibly headed wide from routine distance.

On the cusp of time, Sarao went up after Sliema were awarded a corner but the Greens punished the Wanderers’ flat-out approach with a quick counter-attack.

Pisani made a quick transition from defence to attack, to set up substitute Clyde Borg to slot the ball behind the recovering goalkeeper.

A well-contested final was overshadowed by some ugly scenes after the final whistle as Floriana supporters displaying a placard with the number '20' was displayed in front of the Sliema dugout. A melee ensued with Floriana president Riccardo Gaucci and several Floriana players clashing with those of Sliema.

Prior to kick-off both teams observed a one-minute silence in tribute to former Sliema Wanderers stalwart Ronnie Cocks who passed away this week.