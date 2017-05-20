Sporting briefs

Anderlecht: Belgian giants Anderlecht claimed a record-extending 34th Belgian league title after coming from a goal down at half-time to beat Charleroi 3-1 away on Thursday. Lukasz Teodorczyk returned to the side to score twice as Anderlecht won their first title since 2014. Club Bruges’s reign ended when they lost to Oostende.

Mbappe: Didier Deschamps has named 18-year-old Monaco forward Kylian Mbappe in the France squad to face England next month. Les Bleus host England at the Stade de France in a friendly on June 13. France will also take on Sweden in a World Cup qualifier on June 9, following a friendly against Paraguay.

Brazil: Neymar and several other top players have been left out of the national squad for friendlies next month against Argentina and Australia, coach Tite said, giving them a first-time long summer break since 2013.

Bundesliga: Bibiana Steinhaus will become the first female referee in Germany’s Bundesliga from next season. The 38-year-old, who refereed games at the Women’s World Cup final in 2011 and will be in charge for next month’s Women’s Champions League final in Cardiff, has worked in the German second tier since 2007.

Brighton: Brighton and Hove Albion have agreed to sign Pascal Gross from German side FC Ingolstadt 04. The 25-year-old midfielder has signed a four-year contract. “We are delighted that Pascal (Gross) has opted to sign for us, amid interest from a number of clubs from the Premier League and across Europe,’’ newly-Premier League side manager Chris Hughton said.

Scottish Premiership qualification: Falkirk vs Dundee United 1-2 (Dundee United win 4-3 on aggregate).