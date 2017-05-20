Football news

Armando Izzo will return to contention for Genoa in October after his 18-month suspension for failing to report match-fixing was reduced by a year on appeal.

The 25-year-old defender was hit with the lengthy ban in April after the Italian Football Federation’s prosecutor ruled he had failed to report his knowledge of attempts to fix two matches in 2014.

Izzo, who was playing for Avellino when the investigated Serie B meetings with Modena and Reggina took place, was also fined 50,000 euros, but that sanction has been reduced by 20,000 euros.

Aubameyang linked with Tianjin

Tianjin Quanjian have a “verbal agreement” in place for their new signing but owner Shu Yuhui remained coy over the player’s identity amid reports of a deal to sign Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (picture) from Borussia Dortmund.

Media reports claimed representatives of the Chinese club met with Aubameyang’s representatives and that the club was prepared to make the Gabon international one of the highest paid players in world football when the Chinese Super League transfer window opens next month.

Shu refused to be drawn on the identity of his club’s latest target.

“A decision on which player we are going to buy in the summer has been made” Shu Yuhui said.

Sigurdsson has no plans to leave

Swansea midfielder Gylfi Sigurdsson is happy at the Premier League club and is not looking to leave unless the Welsh side want to sell him.

Sigurdsson’s nine goals and 13 assists have been crucial for Swansea’s survival in the top flight this season and the Iceland international won the club’s Player of the Year award for the second consecutive season on Wednesday.

“I signed a new contract in the summer and I’ve got three years left,” Sigurdsson told British media.

“So it’s down to the club if they want to sell me. But I was very happy when I was on loan here and then again in the last three years.”

Reid to miss Confederations Cup

New Zealand captain Winston Reid will miss out on next month’s Confederations Cup following knee surgery that will sideline him for 10 weeks, his West Ham United manager Slaven Bilic has said.

Reid, 28, will be sidelined for the World Cup warm-up event in Russia, which starts on June 17, but will be back for the beginning of next season with the Premier League club.

“He’s going to be out for 10 weeks but he’ll be ready for the start of the new season,” Bilic told reporters yesterday.

Pecchia to lead Verona in Serie A

Fabio Pecchia will manage in Serie A next season after guiding Verona to promotion.

Former Newcastle assistant manager Pecchia followed Rafael Benitez to St James’ Park in February 2016 but returned to his native Italy last summer when Verona approached him following their relegation to Serie B.

The 43-year-old will remain in charge at the Stadio Marc’Antonio Bentegodi after receiving the backing of Verona president Maurizio Setti.

Setti said: “Pecchia is staying, we’ll move forward with him.

“I never had any doubts he could do it, even when it looked like things weren’t going well for us.”

Klopp wants Gerrard as successor

Jurgen Klopp says he will do all he can to help Steven Gerrard replace him as Liverpool boss.

The former Reds captain rejoined the club as an academy coach in February and was last month appointed manager of the under-18s side.

“It’s perfect that we can involve Steven,” Klopp said.

“He was one of the world’s best footballers ever. We had him last winter when he had a break in the USA (from LA Galaxy) and he had a few sessions with us, a few shooting sessions, and I thought what is that? His shooting. Unbelievable.

“I told him when I leave, or the club sack me, I don’t care of course who’ll be my successor, but I’d love that he’d be it.”