FA Trophy finalists visit the President
Earlier this week, delegates from FA Trophy finalists Floriana and Sliema Wanderers, along with officials from the Malta FA, paid a courtesy visit to President Marie-Louise Coleiro Preca at the San Anton Palace.
The President congratulated
both sides for reaching the final which will bring the curtains down on the 2016/17 football season in Malta.
The new FA Trophy silverware, which will be presented for the first time to the winners of today’s Old Firm clash at the National Stadium, was also on display during a very cordial meeting at the palace in Attard.
See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.