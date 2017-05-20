FA Trophy finalists visit the President

Earlier this week, delegates from FA Trophy finalists Floriana and Sliema Wanderers, along with officials from the Malta FA, paid a courtesy visit to President Marie-Louise Coleiro Preca at the San Anton Palace.

The President congratulated

both sides for reaching the final which will bring the curtains down on the 2016/17 football season in Malta.

The new FA Trophy silverware, which will be presented for the first time to the winners of today’s Old Firm clash at the National Stadium, was also on display during a very cordial meeting at the palace in Attard.