Advert
Saturday, May 20, 2017, 07:56

FA Trophy finalists visit the President

Earlier this week, delegates from FA Trophy finalists Floriana and Sliema Wanderers, along with officials from the Malta FA, paid a courtesy visit to President Marie-Louise Coleiro Preca at the San Anton Palace.

The President congratulated

both sides for reaching the final which will bring the curtains down on the 2016/17 football season in Malta.

The new FA Trophy silverware, which will be presented for the first time to the winners of today’s Old Firm clash at the National Stadium, was also on display during a very cordial meeting at the palace in Attard.

Advert

See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.

Comments not loading? We recommend using Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox with javascript turned on.
Comments powered by Disqus  
Advert

Similar Stories

Popular Stories

Popular Stories RSS Feed

  1. The demise of a great player

  2. Premier League, UEFA meet to settle row...

  3. Qatar’s inaugural air-conditioned ...

  4. Monaco hope to keep Mbappe

  5. Germany to use ‘prospect squad’ in...

  6. Birkirkara girls make it a league and...

  7. Lahm rules out coaching role

  8. FA votes for retrospective bans for diving

  9. Clarke’s reforms get thumbs up at Wembley

Advert
X

Popup

Loading

Copyright © Allied Newspapers Ltd., printed on - 20-05-2017 - Printed content is for personal use only, and should not be distributed