Singer Destiny wows Britain's Got Talent

Maltese singer Destiny Chukunyere got the thumbs up from one of the toughest talent shows in the world after she wowed judges in Britain's Got Talent, to be aired tonight.

After singing an Aretha Franklin classic, Destiny, the 14-year-old Junior Eurovision winner, was given the seal of approval by the judges.

Simon Cowell said: "Destiny, I've been waiting for someone to come out who we think could be a star and guess who it is? You have soul."

Alesha Dixon declared: "For me that is a knockout. That is one of the hardest songs to sing, and you are 14 and you killed it!"

Destiny said she was taking part in Britain's Got Talent because she would love to perform for the British Royal Family.

"My dream is to win, who knows, maybe it'll change my life," she added.

Her full audition will be aired on ITV tonight.