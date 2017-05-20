Watch: Broken Brass Ensemble (ARTE)
Front row seats to this sought-after show
With its mix of hip hop, funk, soul, dance and jazz, the Broken Brass Ensemble takes the New Orleans sound to a whole other level.
In less than three years, the group has already given more than 250 concerts.
