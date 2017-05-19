Advert
Friday, May 19, 2017, 11:22

Swedish prosecutor to drop Assange investigation

Rape allegation was made seven years ago

Swedish prosecutors said today they would drop a preliminary investigation into an allegation of rape against WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange, bringing to an end a 7-year legal stand-off.

"Chief Prosecutor Marianne Ny has today decided to discontinue the preliminary investigation regarding suspected rape concerning Julian Assange," the prosecutors office said in a statement.

Assange, 45, has lived in the Ecuadorean Embassy in London since 2012, after taking refuge there to avoid extradition to Sweden over the allegation of rape, which he denies.

