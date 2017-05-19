Valletta, Luxol close in on final

Jovica Milijic (left) scores for Valletta against Ħamrun during last week’s first leg. Photo: Joe Borg

The two teams in the Gatorade Elite final play-offs will be confirmed tonight when the semi-final second legs will be played at the Corradino Pavilion.

Valletta and Luxol will be looking to preserve their healthy advantage from the first leg when they take on Ħamrun Tre Angeli and Swieqi, respectively.

On paper, the most enticing tie should be that between Ħamrun and Valletta.

From what we saw last week, it will be another tense match.

Valletta, buoyed by their 6-2 win in the first leg, start favourites to reach a second successive final play-offs and will be banking on their key players to finish the job against their sporting rivals from Ħamrun.

Last week, Ħamrun started brightly, going ahead through Florin Anton, but in no time the Citizens turned the match in their favour with goals from Daniel Aguilera, Raphinha and Xavier Saliba.

The Reds pulled a goal back just before the interval, courtesy of a Cleaven Portelli strike, but after the break Valletta made sure of a healthy advantage ahead of the return leg following goals from Denis Di Maio and Jovica Milijic.

Luxol head into tonight’s second leg against Swieqi all but assured of their place in the ultimate showdown after cruising to a crushing 10-1 win in the first match.

The St Andrews side are not expected to break too much sweat to reach their goal tonight and stay on course to claim the coveted title for the second time in the club’s history.

The Luxol players practically made sure of their resounding victory over Swieqi in the opening half of the first leg, scoring nine goals without reply.

Andy Mangion grabbed a hat-trick while Gian Carlo Sammut, Dejan Bizjak and Emil Andrei Raducu scored a double each with an own goal adding to their final tally. Dimitar Petev scored Swieqi’s consolation goal.

Playing today

8pm Valletta vs Ħamrun.

9.30pm Swieqi vs Luxol.