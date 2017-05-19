Malta-Pozzallo Sette Giugno 2017 regatta

Malta Cruising Club commodore Wilfred Sultana (centre) receives the sponsorship from Massimo Povellato, of Continental Tyres, in the presence of Johann J. Cuschieri.

The Malta Cruising Club (MCC) are organising the fifth edition of the Malta-Pozzallo Sette Giugno Regatta between June 7 and 11.

The 50 nautical cruise is being organised with the collaboration of the Pozzallo section of the Lega Navale and held under the patronage of the Comune of Pozzallo.

The peculiar start procedure followed in the past editions is again being adopted whereby each boat leaves Malta at its cruising speed.

A boat that cruises at six and a half knots, leaves at 6.30am, a boat that cruises at 7 knots leaves at 7am and so forth. Such procedure should have boats within sight of each other for most of the trip where all boats should arrive at Pozzallo between two and three in the afternoon or thereabouts.

On Saturday morning the Maltese yachts will be joined by other boats from the Lega Navale Sezione di Pozzallo for a ‘Sail along the Pozzallo coast’.

Each yacht will host two cadets attending the nautical school Istituto di Istruzione Superiore “Giorgio La Pira” – Pozzallo.

Such initiative will not only prove exciting to the new young sailors but also to members of their families and friends who will be following this sail from the shore.

This year part of the berthing fees of participating yachts is being subsidised by Continental Tyres, title sponsors of event.