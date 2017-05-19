Camilleri siblings in Messina championships

Motocross riders during the Enduro competition in Naxxar last weekend.

Clayton Camilleri and Kyle Camilleri have just participated in the FMI Regional Championships in Sicily earlier this month.

The competition, organized by the Italian Federation for motocross racing, held the event at the Valle Alcantara in Messina.

Clayton Camilleri, riding a 350cc KTM, competed in the MX1 class for riders Over 21 and managed to finish on the podium when placing in third place.

His brother Kyle registered to race in the U-21 MX2 class and drove his KTM 250cc motorcycle to fourth place.

Clayton Camilleri and Kyle Camilleri are now already geared up to their next FMI Championship event which will be held on July 11 at the Hi-Fly Motocross circuit in Siracusa.

Meanwhile, last weekend the Assocjazzjoni Sport Muturi and Karozzi (ASMK) organized the fifth Enduro event of the season at the Tas-Sagħtar Quarry in Naxxar.

In Class A, Krist Falzon, riding a 125cc Honda motorcycle, dominated this class with a best time of three minutes 46.70 seconds. Brandon Attard, KTM 200cc, placed second in 5:14.51 seconds.

Joseph Scicluna, on KTM 250cc, was in dominant form in Class B topping the day with a time of two minutes 34.37 seconds ahead of Bernard Sammut (KTM 300cc) who clocked 2:42.29 seconds while third place went to David Micallef (3:07.85).

On Sunday, the ASMK will be hosting its eighth programme from the ASMK Pasta Poiatti Championship for autocross and motocross. The first race starts at 1pm.

