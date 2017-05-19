Vittoriosa and the Great Siege

The Turkish armada arrived in Malta on May 18, 1565. The first battle took place on May 19. Flimkien Għal Ambjent Aħjar is marking these dates with an exploration of Vittoriosa with Vince Zammit. Following a series of engaging and exciting tours with FAA in the past months, Zammit will take visitors to the historic heart of the Knights of St John in Malta.

For more information call 2010 6428; tickets at faa.org.mt. Meeting point, Vittoriosa entrance (War Museum), today and tomorrow at 6.30pm.