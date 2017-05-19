Rajtek tinbidel is an original musical by Għaqda Drama Xewkja, being presented live at the Xewkija rotunda this weekend.

The musical – with lyrics by Mario Borg, composed by Jeffrey and Julie Thomas, and produced by John Attard, who is also the scriptwriter – describes the wonderful history of the village during the past half a century, from the completion of the rotunda to the present day, including the inauguration of the recently installed brand new organ.

The musical is made up of 19 works covering the major events that took place during this period. Lasting just over 90 minutes, the story flows from one time period to another with drama and music merging into each other.

Although the musical is in Maltese, there will be subtitles in English. Entrance is free.

Rajtek tinbidel is being presented live at the Xewkija Rotunda today and tomorrow at 8.30pm. For booking, call 7906 9710 or 7930 1954 or e-mail [email protected].