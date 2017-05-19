Bjorn Formosa with his wife Marisa. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

The Malta Art Fair will this weekend showcase some of Malta’s finest art while also raising money for a charitable cause.

The three-day fair will feature more than 50 booths across 2,000 square metres at the MFCC grounds in Ta’ Qali, with all profits going to ALS Malta.

It will showcase classic to contemporary art, art-related products and services and light entertainment, with original works ranging in price from €5 and going up to the thousands.

Admission to the fair will be free-of-charge, although donations to ALS Malta will be accepted at the door.

“The Malta Art Fair will make art more accessible to the public and introduce local and foreign artists to the visiting public,” said ALS Malta chairman Bjorn Formosa.

“This will be a great occasion for our nation to embrace the talent we have and continue to contribute towards our cause to find a cure for ALS patients.”

The fair is being organised by ALS Malta with the support of Arts Council Malta and the Maltese EU Council presidency.

The Malta Art Fair opens at the MFCC in Ta’ Qali today at 7pm. It will also be open tomorrow and Sunday from 9am to 10pm. For more information, visit the fair’s website, Facebook event page or send an e-mail to [email protected].

Talent Mosti concert in aid of neurodegenerative disease

The Għaqda Filantropika Talent Mosti is today organising a concert by a section of the Armed Forces of Malta Band in aid of ALS Malta founded by Bjorn Formosa.



The event is being held at the Razzett tal-Markiż Mallia Tabone, Triq Wied il-Għasel, Mosta, at 7.30pm.