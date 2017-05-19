Announcements

AGIUS. On May 13, FRANCES, née Boxall, of Attard, aged 92. She leaves to mourn her loss John Leighton, widower of her daughter Marie of UK, Audrey and her husband Joseph Falzon of Australia, Claire and her husband Arthur Tua, her treasured grandchildren Kate, Jon, Karl, Fiona, Alan and Jeremy and their families, including eight great-grandchildren, her brother Charles, sisters Evelyn Cassar in Australia and Emma Cremona in the UK, amongst other relatives and friends. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Saturday, May 20, at 8.30am for Attard parish church where Mass præsente cadavere will be celebrated at 9am, followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to Put-tinu Cares Foundation, Mater Dei Hospital, would be greatly appreciated. Lord, grant her eternal rest. The family would especially like to thank Roseville administration, nursing staff and Rose Garden carers who provided loving care these final years.

MICALLEF. On May 18, at Mater Dei Hospital, VINCENT, aged 69, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his wife Pauline, his daughters Lorriane and her husband Kevin, and Annmarie and her husband Jason, grandchildren Tias and Kayne, his brother and sisters Karmen, Iro, Miriam, Rose, Margaret and Connie and their spouses, sister-in-law Carmen and her husband Joe, other relatives and friends. The funeral leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Saturday, May 20, at 9am for the sanctuary of Our Lady of Fatima, Gwardamanġia, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 9.30am followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Marija Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, will be appreciated. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

SULTANA. On May 18, at Mater Dei Hospital, RAYMOND of San Ġwann, aged 64, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his wife Louise, née Spiteri, his children Jean-Paul and his wife Veronique, Ariane-Louise, Christophe-Mathias and his girlfriend Joanna Marie Pisani, his beloved granddaughter Beatrice, his brother George and his wife Josephine, his father-in-law Dominic Spiteri, nephews, relatives and friends. The funeral leaves Mater Dei Hospital today, Friday, May 19, at 12.45pm for the Divine Mercy Sanctuary, Naxxar, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 1.30pm, followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to Id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, will be appreciated. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

Requiem Mass

Tomorrow, Saturday, May 20, being the trigesima die since the death of Baron SALVINO TESTAFERRATA MORONI VIANI, Masses for the repose of his soul will be said tomorrow at 6.30pm at the Discalced Carmelite church (Tereżjani), Cospicua, and on Sunday, May 21, at 6pm, at Paola parish church (Kristu Re), Paola.

In Memoriam

CASELLI. Cherished and unfading memories of ANTONIO on the second anniversary of his demise. Mass for the repose of his soul will be celebrated today at 8.30am at San Ġwann parish church. Always in our hearts and constantly in our thoughts. Mamma, papa, his brothers and their families.

DISTEFANO – FRANK. Treasured memories of a dearly loved husband, father and grandfather, today the 11th anniversary of his death. Fondly remembered by his wife Rose, his children Ivan, Claude and Nicolette and their families. May he rest in peace.

GALEA. Treasured memories of Dr FRANK GALEA, MD, a dear brother and uncle, especially today the 18th anniversary of his demise. Constantly in our thoughts and prayers. Mima, Cynthia and Claire.

NELSON – MONICA, née de Piro. In ever loving memory of a dear aunt who died 13 years ago today. May she rest in the peace of the Lord.

Look around the empty spaces

Feel the void and start to weigh

The few things we care to count.

SELVAGI – JOAN. Fondly remembered with much love. Anne, Christopher, Lucienne, Edward, Mary Anne, Andrew and Lara.

SELVAGI. In sweet and loving memory of my dearly beloved sister JOAN on the eighth anniversary of her meeting the Risen Lord. So loved and deeply missed by David and Charmaine.

SELVAGI. Cherished memories of our joyful and affectionate auntie JOAN, today being the eighth anniversary of her passing away. Always in our thoughts and prayers, her nephews Christopher and Adrian and her niece Felicity.