Screening of world premiere stopped after sustained heckling
The Cannes Film Festival stopped the world premiere screening of the Netflix movie Okja after five minutes after sustained heckling from the audience.
Okja, starring Tilda Swinton and Jake Gyllenhaal, is one of the hottest movies at this year's festival but controversial because US video-on-demand company Netflix has refused to screen it in French cinemas.
Without explanation, the movie was restarted from the beginning shortly afterwards. The audience booed the Netflix logo when it appeared on screen but then settled down.
See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.