Work on Victory Church to resume

Restoration of the façade and belfry of the Our Lady of Victory Church in Valletta by Din l-Art Ħelwa is soon to start with permits having been obtained from the Planning Authority for this important Grade 1 scheduled monument.

To complete the project started in 2012, Din l-Art Ħelwa says it is now necessary to secure the façade and belfry in order to save the stonework from further erosion and, if funds permit, to treat the historic bells.

The Façade Appeal was launched by Din l-Art Ħelwa last December and the generosity of a number of companies and individuals, many with links to Valletta, will ensure the funds raised will make it possible for the most critical areas to be treated.

Many benefactors made donations to the scheme: the P Cutajar & Co Foundation, Malta Industrial Parks Ltd, GasanMamo Insurance Ltd, Izola Bank Plc, the Thomas Smith Group, John Ripard & Sons, Tug Malta Ltd, Medserv Plc, and Chevalier Joseph Micallef from US.

Work continues on the interior which will see the 18th century choir stalls and the original 1790 organ being reinstated later this year, while the perimeter walls, carved altar niches and the organ balcony have now been completed.

Din l-Art Ħelwa states it plans to conclude the work on the façade in early 2018 well in time to celebrate Valletta and the European Year of Cultural Heritage.

“The historic, artistic and spiritual significance of this church for Malta and for Europe is enormous,” said former president of Din l-Art Ħelwa, Simone Mizzi, who has managed the project for the last five years.

Anybody wishing to make donations can do so to the Din l-Art Ħelwa Victory Church Account No: 008-082166-001, by bank transfer to: MT06MMEB44082000000008082166001 or by cheque to: The Treasurer, Din l-Art Ħelwa, 133 Melita St, Valletta, VLT 1123.

All donations will be acknowledged. Information about fiscal reductions to companies from the Malta Arts Council on donations to cultural projects will be supplied as requested.