Friday, May 19, 2017, 13:51

Woman run over in St Paul’s bay

A 59-year-old Romanian woman was serious injured when she was hit by a car in Qawra Street, in St Paul’s Bay, at 10am today.

Police said the car was being driven by a 60-year-old woman from Naxxar.

 

