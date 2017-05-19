Woman run over in St Paul’s bay
A 59-year-old Romanian woman was serious injured when she was hit by a car in Qawra Street, in St Paul’s Bay, at 10am today.
Police said the car was being driven by a 60-year-old woman from Naxxar.
