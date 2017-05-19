Equity firm makes bid for Air Malta - Muscat

The government had been approached by an equity firm with a letter of commitment from strategic partners to invest in Air Malta, Prime Minister Joseph Muscat said.

He insisted that the preferred option was for the government to retain the majority of shares in Air Malta, as it had done with Enemalta. However, the government was still involved in discussions with different consortia.

Once a formal Memorandum of Understanding is agreed, it will be made public.

Dr Muscat expressed optimism about the future of Air Malta, saying revenue had increased.

Pointing out that the government would offer voluntary retirement schemes for workers, he insisted that the national airline had a future.

"We got Air Malta back from ITU," he said, dismissing speculation that Air Malta would be split into sections.

In January, this newspaper reported that the airline was planning cost-cutting measures to the tune of €6 million, which might include job cuts and a wage freeze, after talks with Alitalia for the purchase of a stake in Air Malta had fallen through.

Tourism agreement with China

Tourism Minister Edward Zammit Lewis hailed the government's tourism achievements, as arrivals and revenue increased over the years.

While the target for 2017 was two million tourists, this year Malta was expected to host some 2.2 million tourists, spread over the seasons. Revenue from tourism topped €1.7 billion.

Dr Muscat hailed an agreement signed last week between the government and one of the biggest tour operators in China, with the idea of attracting 10,000 high net worth Chinese tourists every year.

"We will hit the ground running," Dr Muscat said.

