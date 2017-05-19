Today's front pages

These are the main stories featured in today's newspapers.

Times of Malta says the European Parliament's Panama Committee has issued a fresh invitation to Prime Minister Joseph Muscat and his chief of staff, Keith Schembri, to appear before it in late June. It also reports that teachers are furious over a decision to reduce the number of English lessons for Form 4 students next year despite the syllabus remaining unchanged.

L-oriżżont says the General Workers' Union had made a series of proposals to the political parties. It also says the Labour government would be giving up to €10,000 in assistance towards those that want to adopt.

The Malta Independent says the Opposition leader had asked court to present new evidence on Keith Schembri's 'money laundering'. It also quotes PN candidate Ivan Bartolo during an InDepth interview saying the Labour Party would have won the election if Mr Schembri and Konrad Mizzi resigned last year.

In-Nazzjon focuses on Simon Busuttil's political speech saying a new Nationalist government would be close to the people. It also says that the PN leader will be testifying in court today in the "newest case of corruption" at Castille.

Malta Today focuses on the Egrant inquiry. It quotes Simon Busuttil saying it would be mind-boggling if the Egrant inquiry did not find enough evidence. Meanwhile, Joseph Muscat vowed to get to the bottom of the Egrant 'calumny' once the inquiry is published.